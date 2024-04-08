Focused Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Focused Investors LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up approximately 5.8% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.21% of The Cigna Group worth $179,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CI traded down $4.47 on Monday, reaching $357.98. 1,612,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.57 and its 200-day moving average is $311.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.29.

Read Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.