Focused Investors LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 3.5% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.27% of L3Harris Technologies worth $107,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.50. The company had a trading volume of 706,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,898. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

