Focused Investors LLC Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Focused Investors LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 4.5% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.22% of FedEx worth $140,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at $23,542,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,718 shares of company stock worth $5,950,143 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

FedEx Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $275.57. 2,048,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

