Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) is LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s 9th Largest Position

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 609,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,332 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano makes up about 3.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $79,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth about $5,097,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.4 %

FMX stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.03. 138,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $91.71 and a 1-year high of $143.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.