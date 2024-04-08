Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 9,496,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 53,653,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

