Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Up 6.4%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.03 and last traded at $83.03. Approximately 750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $640.29 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Formula Systems (1985) Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORTY. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter worth about $53,581,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

