Fortem Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $391,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $261,515,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,496,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,293,000 after purchasing an additional 631,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after purchasing an additional 576,067 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LNG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.38. 1,353,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.61. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.