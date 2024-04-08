Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.73 and last traded at $68.94. Approximately 582,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,134,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $660,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 12.5% during the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,487,000. First Merchants Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 27.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Fortinet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,921,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,775,000 after buying an additional 30,129 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.