Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Raised to $4.75

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

FSM traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,373,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,630. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.63. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,378,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,396,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,050,000 after buying an additional 2,361,636 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 1,657,274 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 446.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 1,515,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

