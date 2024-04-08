Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.9% per year over the last three years. Franklin Street Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -22.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.
Franklin Street Properties Trading Up 2.9 %
NYSE FSP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.16. 469,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,475. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $223.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
