Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.9% per year over the last three years. Franklin Street Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -22.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

NYSE FSP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.16. 469,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,475. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $223.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,061,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 10.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

