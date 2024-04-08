Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,328 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $49.90. 3,204,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,238,355. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $50.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

