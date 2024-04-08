Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ULCC has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.78.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $7.13 on Friday. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.83 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46.

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 151,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $1,170,506.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,413.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 83.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,483,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,465 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. grew its stake in Frontier Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 7,961,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after buying an additional 2,734,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after buying an additional 234,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Frontier Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,466,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after buying an additional 92,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,712,000 after buying an additional 168,926 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

