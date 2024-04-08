FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN) Shares Purchased by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 168.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,252,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786,241 shares during the period. FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June comprises about 9.4% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $26,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YJUN. PFG Advisors lifted its position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 924.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after buying an additional 947,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.94. 8,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.