Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Director Forrester Clark Buys 50,000 Shares

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Free Report) Director Forrester Clark acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.
Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Price Performance
TSE AUG traded up C$0.29 on Monday, hitting C$3.23. 744,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.23. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.59 million and a P/E ratio of -26.48.
About Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO)
