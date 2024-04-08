Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Director Forrester Clark Buys 50,000 Shares

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Free Report) Director Forrester Clark acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Price Performance

TSE AUG traded up C$0.29 on Monday, hitting C$3.23. 744,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.23. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.59 million and a P/E ratio of -26.48.

About Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO)



Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

