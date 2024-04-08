Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,698,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total value of $4,359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,698,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $418.20. 176,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,998. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $428.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.40. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.57, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.30 and a 52 week high of $454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.