Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 0.6% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 210,603 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $3,793,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $3,739,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.47. 4,169,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

