Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 4.2% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 669,187.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after buying an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,352,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after purchasing an additional 901,548 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,834,000. Finally, Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Truist Financial began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.26. 533,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $265.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.89 and its 200-day moving average is $204.47.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

