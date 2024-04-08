Geegoopuzzle Price Tops $1.73 on Major Exchanges (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $259.34 million and $448,850.29 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00002421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00014589 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001572 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00016491 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,528.86 or 1.00178062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011031 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00132643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.62009776 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $80,498.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

