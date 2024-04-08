General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $293.90. The stock had a trading volume of 533,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $296.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.08.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

