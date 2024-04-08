General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.08.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $294.00. 453,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $296.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.