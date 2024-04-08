General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GE. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised General Electric from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.79.

General Electric stock opened at $156.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a one year low of $93.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day moving average is $131.62.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

