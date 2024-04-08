Genpact (NYSE:G) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on G. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.11.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. Genpact has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in Genpact by 8.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 38,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,954,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,484,000 after purchasing an additional 515,362 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 170,045 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Genpact by 530.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Genpact by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,002,000 after acquiring an additional 725,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

See Also

