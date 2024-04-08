Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Phillip Eyler Sells 15,000 Shares

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $827,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,478.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gentherm Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of THRM stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $66.54.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.40 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.75%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on THRM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after buying an additional 35,854 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 40.6% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 6.1% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,704,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,496,000 after buying an additional 97,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 127.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 94,809 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 107.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

