Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.89.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.95. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $174.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 73.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.