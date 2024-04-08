GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Large Volume Increase

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 485,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 396,966 shares.The stock last traded at $9.99 and had previously closed at $9.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeoPark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

GeoPark Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $548.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.30.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 79.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in GeoPark by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in GeoPark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in GeoPark by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

See Also

