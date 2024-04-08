GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLB. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

GTLB stock opened at $56.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.45. GitLab has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $791,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,796,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $791,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,796,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,342 shares of company stock valued at $54,851,137. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. FMR LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

