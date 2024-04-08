Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GKOS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of Glaukos stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,045. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.20. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.24.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $41,373.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,644.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $42,835.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,758.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $41,373.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,166 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,644.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,291 shares of company stock valued at $17,259,103. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

