Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.80. 861,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,104,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on GLBE
Global-E Online Price Performance
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global-E Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global-E Online
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.