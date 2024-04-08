Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.80. 861,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,104,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GLBE

Global-E Online Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.