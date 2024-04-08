Global Mofy Metaverse Limited’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 8th (NASDAQ:GMM)

Global Mofy Metaverse’s (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 8th. Global Mofy Metaverse had issued 1,200,000 shares in its public offering on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Global Mofy Metaverse’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Global Mofy Metaverse Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GMM opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.87. Global Mofy Metaverse has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $15.47.
About Global Mofy Metaverse
