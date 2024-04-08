Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of 189.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.2%.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 1.7 %

Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 571,978 shares of company stock worth $5,362,151 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 232.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth about $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 76.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

