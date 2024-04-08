Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for 0.6% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.31.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,621. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.