Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 108.3% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,409.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of XYLD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,917. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.54. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $41.54.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

