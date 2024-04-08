Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.93

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.93 and last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 1000833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72.

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

