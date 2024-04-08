Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 385.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 0.4% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.14. The stock had a trading volume of 43,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,151. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.57 and its 200 day moving average is $249.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

