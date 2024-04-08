Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $592,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GDOC)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GDOC – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF by 120.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 26,113 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $261,000.

Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDOC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.11. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92. Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $34.84.

About Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF (GDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to equities of companies that are driving innovation in healthcare globally. GDOC was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

