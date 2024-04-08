Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,477. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $96.26 and a 1 year high of $127.57.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.