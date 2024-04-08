Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,035 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 200,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $37.88.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRC has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

