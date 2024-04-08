Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.26. 102,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,161. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

