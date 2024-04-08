Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Hits New 1-Year High at $332.68

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $332.68 and last traded at $330.26, with a volume of 1604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $331.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $392.31 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.55% and a return on equity of 20.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

