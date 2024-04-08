Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading 4.9% Higher

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.50. 629,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,886,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

Guardant Health Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 301.94% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,706.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 137.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

