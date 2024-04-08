GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GXO. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.56. The company had a trading volume of 316,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average is $55.20. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

