Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $155.74

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$155.74 and last traded at C$153.60, with a volume of 14683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$151.49.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$85.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.
