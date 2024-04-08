Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 25,523 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 56,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.58. 23,962,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,840,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

