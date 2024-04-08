Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 213 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,774 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 0.9% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after buying an additional 1,148,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.44.

Boeing Trading Down 0.9 %

BA traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.56. 6,080,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,977,990. The company has a market cap of $110.78 billion, a PE ratio of -49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.89. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.