Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 33,938 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.2% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,033 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,285,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81,144.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,179,000 after buying an additional 2,991,785 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 46,962.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,630,000 after buying an additional 2,937,020 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.39. 3,326,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,186,238. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

