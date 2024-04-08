Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9,164.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 979,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,031,000 after purchasing an additional 968,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $96.31. 2,262,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.01. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

View Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.