Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $2 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 756,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,734,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

McKesson Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $6.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $532.23. 410,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,318. The business’s fifty day moving average is $520.00 and its 200-day moving average is $480.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $352.34 and a 52-week high of $543.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.