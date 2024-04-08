Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 3,486 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.6% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after buying an additional 166,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,827,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,586,774. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $72.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

