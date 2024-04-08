Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 5,792 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,171,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,257,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,588,343. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.