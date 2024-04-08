Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 4,158 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 995,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $589,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,071,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,239. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.